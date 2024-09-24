CareTrust REIT: Looking For Healthcare Exposure? You Should Consider This REIT

Sep. 24, 2024 8:00 AM ETCareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) StockOHI, ADC, O, NNN, WELL, NHI, SBRA, MPW
The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
Investing Group Leader
(10min)

Summary

  • CareTrust REIT is a top choice for healthcare exposure as well as REIT exposure, with strong growth potential and an impressive 1H performance.
  • CTRE's robust balance sheet and strategic acquisitions have driven significant share price appreciation, outperforming peers and the broader market.
  • Despite economic risks, CareTrust REIT's strong fundamentals and healthcare sector stability justify a continued buy rating, with an upside price target of $35.49.
  • Despite economic risks, CTRE's solid fundamentals and favorable macro environment support a continued "buy" rating as I see further upside in the next 12 months.
  • CTRE's high exposure to top tenant, The Ensign Group, could negatively impact the REIT should the economy see a slowdown.

Close up silver cubes with sayings on them

Adam Gault

Introduction

CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE), in my opinion, is one of the best ways to gain healthcare exposure. Moreover, if you're a fan of REITs, then this is definitely a stock to consider for your portfolio. With interest rates recently cut by



This article was written by

The Dividend Collectuh profile picture
The Dividend Collectuh
5.06K Followers

Contributing analyst to the iREIT+Hoya Capital investment group. The Dividend Collectuh is not a registered investment professional nor financial advisor and these articles should not be taken as financial advice. This is for educational purposes only and I encourage everyone to do their own due diligence. I'm a Navy veteran who enjoys dividend investing in quality blue-chip stocks, BDC's, and REITs. I am a buy-and-hold investor who prefers quality over quantity and plans to supplement his retirement income and live off dividends in the next 5-7 years. I aspire to reach and help the hard working, lower and middle class workers build investment portfolios of high quality, dividend-paying companies. I also hope to give investors a new perspective to help them reach financial independence.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CTRE, ADC, O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CTRE Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on CTRE

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CTRE
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News