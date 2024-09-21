In this article, I will consider recently published research that suggests Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has made a leap forward in error correction, which puts clear blue water between itself, IBM, Google, and the rest in the
Microsoft Delivers The World's Most Accurate Qubits
Summary
- Microsoft's advancements in error correction for quantum computing position it ahead of the competition.
- The new Qubit-Virtualization code significantly improves qubit fidelity, creating the most reliable logical qubits ever, far surpassing current industry standards.
- Azure Quantum's integration of these advancements could establish Microsoft as the dominant quantum computing platform, similar to its historical success with MS-DOS.
- Despite the progress, scaling and further improvements in qubit fidelity are necessary to fully realize the potential of quantum computing.
