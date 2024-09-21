Splitting the atom is old technology at this point, and nuclear fission is a very viable way of generating electricity, something that seems more and more relevant as the demands for electricity grow for artificial intelligence and other computing processes.
Oklo Offers A Play On Advanced Nuclear Power Generation, But Investing Is Premature
Summary
- Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) is a new company developing advanced nuclear fission power plants, aiming to produce 15-50 MW of electricity at the Aurora site in Illinois.
- Despite having $106 million in cash and almost no liabilities, Oklo's price/book ratio of 3.82 is significantly higher than the sector median.
- Oklo faces significant risks, including no revenue until 2027, potential cash burn, and public skepticism about nuclear power.
- Given the high risks and long timeline to profitability, I rate Oklo as a sell and advise against investing in such an early-stage company.
