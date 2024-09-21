I last covered ImmunityBio (NASDAQ: IBRX ) in October, a few hours before news came out that it resubmitted its BLA for its lead molecule Anktiva for BCG-unresponsive NMIBC (non-muscle invasive bladder cancer) CIS (carcinoma in situ). My timing wasn’t right. IBRX is down 21% from an

About the TPT service

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we offer the following:-



Our Android app and website features a set of tools for DIY investors, including a work-in-progress software where you can enter any ticker and get extensive curated research material.

For investors requiring hands-on support, our in-house experts go through our tools and find the best investible stocks, complete with buy/sell strategies and alerts.

Sign up now for our free trial, request access to our tools, and find out, at no cost to you, what we can do for you.





