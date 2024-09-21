Despite Rapid Growth, First Internet Bancorp Deserves A Pass

Daniel Jones
Summary

  • First Internet Bancorp has seen significant balance sheet growth but faces profitability challenges due to a declining net interest margin and increased credit loss provisions.
  • The bank operates digitally, focusing on SBA loans and financial technology, with rapid deposit and loan growth and limited exposure to office loans.
  • Despite recent improvements in net interest income and reduced credit losses, the bank's valuation remains high compared to peers, making it a risky investment.
  • Given the mixed asset quality and volatility in revenue and profits, I rate First Internet Bancorp a 'hold' until it resolves its issues.
In my search for interesting financial institutions to dig into, one company that I came across was First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK). With a market capitalization as of this writing of $297 million, First Internet Bancorp definitely sits

Daniel Jones
Daniel is an avid and active professional investor.

His primary focus is on finding businesses that are trading at a significant discount to their intrinsic value by employing a combination of Benjamin Graham's investment philosophy and a contrarian approach to the market and the securities therein.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

