URNJ: The Demand For Uranium Continues To Grow

Bang For The Buck profile picture
Bang For The Buck
Investing Group Leader
(7min)

Summary

  • The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF is a pure play investment in uranium miners, excluding major players like Cameco and Kazatomprom.
  • Despite recent corrections, the long-term contract price of uranium remains strong, presenting a buying opportunity for URNJ.
  • Supply constraints and increasing nuclear demand, especially from Asia and China, support a bullish long-term outlook for uranium.
  • Positive developments, like Microsoft's partnership to restart Three Mile Island, bolster sentiment and medium-term demand for uranium.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Off The Beaten Path get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Thermal power plant, nuclear power plant Dukovany cooling tower

KE ZHUANG

Overview

The Sprott Junior Uranium Miners ETF (NASDAQ:URNJ) was launched in early 2023 as more of a pure play investment option for uranium miners. Sprott also has the Uranium Miners ETF (URNM), which is

If you like this article and are interested in more frequent analysis of my holding companies, real-time notifications on portfolio changes, together with macro and industry analysis. I would encourage you to have a look at my marketplace service, Off The Beaten Path.

I primarily invest in turnarounds in natural resource industries, where I have a typical holding period of 1-3 years. Focusing on value offers good downside protection and can still provide great upside participation. Portfolio Returns: 42% in 2019, 81% in 2020, 39% in 2021, -8% in 2022, 12% in 2023, and 14% YTD2024.

Sign up!

This article was written by

Bang For The Buck profile picture
Bang For The Buck
4.54K Followers

Bang for the Buck has a Bsc and Msc in Financial Economics and manages a small investment company. He primarily invests in turnaround stories and is currently focused on natural resource industries due to monetary and fiscal policies together with underinvestments and very attractive valuations.

He runs the investment group Off The Beaten Path.

It focuses on companies with quality characteristics that are trading at depressed valuations, which do allow investors to participate in the upside of natural resource investing, without experiencing the more extreme drawdowns, that are otherwise so prevalent in natural resource investing.

Learn more

.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of YLLXF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About URNJ ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on URNJ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
URNJ
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News