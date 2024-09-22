AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) continues to considerable growth in its Fiber Broadband segment and profited from a nice jump in its free cash flow in 2Q24, both of which make the Telco a compelling option for passive income investors.
AT&T: The More It Rises, The More I'll Buy
Summary
- AT&T's Fiber Broadband growth and increased free cash flow make it a compelling option for passive income investors, with a low dividend payout ratio.
- The Telco's reaffirmed 2024 free cash flow forecast and low valuation based on profits bolster the investment thesis despite recent 52-week highs.
- AT&T's stock remains moderately valued at 9.5x leading profits, with an intrinsic value estimate of $23-$25, driven by robust FCF growth.
- The 5% dividend is solid and sustainable, supported by a payout ratio of less than 50%, making AT&T a buy.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.