Oracle: Strong RPO Growth Signals A Multi-Year Revenue Growth Acceleration
Summary
- Oracle's 1Q FY2025 earnings exceeded revenue and non-GAAP EPS estimates, with the company also providing a strong 2Q outlook driven by robust cloud demand and backlog growth.
- Its total RPO grew 53% YoY in 1Q FY2025, with 38% of current RPO, indicating a multi-year growth acceleration in revenue.
- The company is expected to achieve double-digit revenue growth in FY2025, indicating that its revenue growth momentum is accelerating.
- Management indicated plans to double capex in FY2025, driven by increased bookings growth, especially following the strategic partnership with AWS.
- Despite recent multiple expansion, the stock's forward 12-month valuation multiples still underestimate its long-term growth potential, indicating it remains undervalued.
