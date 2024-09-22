Oracle: Strong RPO Growth Signals A Multi-Year Revenue Growth Acceleration

Sep. 22, 2024 9:00 AM ETOracle Corporation (ORCL) Stock
Johnny Zhang, CFA profile picture
Johnny Zhang, CFA
1.39K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Oracle's 1Q FY2025 earnings exceeded revenue and non-GAAP EPS estimates, with the company also providing a strong 2Q outlook driven by robust cloud demand and backlog growth.
  • Its total RPO grew 53% YoY in 1Q FY2025, with 38% of current RPO, indicating a multi-year growth acceleration in revenue.
  • The company is expected to achieve double-digit revenue growth in FY2025, indicating that its revenue growth momentum is accelerating.
  • Management indicated plans to double capex in FY2025, driven by increased bookings growth, especially following the strategic partnership with AWS.
  • Despite recent multiple expansion, the stock's forward 12-month valuation multiples still underestimate its long-term growth potential, indicating it remains undervalued.

Oracle Corporation

Mesut Dogan

Investment Thesis

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) recently delivered a strong 1Q FY2025 earnings result, topping both revenue and non-GAAP EPS estimates. The company is seeing robust demand growth, as evidenced by its recent AWS deal with Amazon (

This article was written by

Johnny Zhang, CFA profile picture
Johnny Zhang, CFA
1.39K Followers
I'm specialized in fundamental equity research, global macro strategy, and top-down portfolio construction. I graduated from UCLA with a degree of Business Economics and UMich Ross School of Business with a Master of Accounting. I'm a senior analyst at a multi-strategy hedge fund. In my opinion, HODL can't generate significant alpha or maintain a high Sharpe ratio over the long run. Seeking Alpha requires active management and minimizing opportunity costs. Investors should understand seeking a high positive return doesn't necessarily mean you are generating high alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ORCL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ORCL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ORCL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News