Since I have been writing for Seeking Alpha, I have always expressed a strong buy rating for Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) as I believe this company is extremely undervalued based on its financial results; this time will
Alibaba: Black Friday In Advance
Summary
- A DCF model indicates Alibaba is undervalued by nearly 40%, with potential returns exceeding 15% annually, making it an excellent long-term investment.
- Despite stagnant domestic commerce, Alibaba's international commerce and cloud segments show good growth, with cloud revenue increasing by 6% and international sales up 32%.
- Risks include Chinese regulatory environment, fierce competition, and geopolitical tensions, but Alibaba's market position and potential for recovery make it a compelling investment.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.