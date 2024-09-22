Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Spotify.
Coming off a historic few days sparked by the Federal Reserve's bumper half-point interest rate cut, Wall Street will have plenty to look forward to next week, including a plethora of central bank speakers. Traders will be curious to hear more thoughts on the rate cut and any guidance on further monetary policy easing. Of note, Fed chair Jerome Powell will give opening remarks via pre-recorded video at the U.S. Treasury Market Conference on Thursday.
Next week's economic data sees growth indicators in the form of September flash PMIs, the third estimate of U.S. Q2 GDP growth, and the core personal consumption expenditures price index - the Fed's favorite inflation gauge - for August.
The earnings calendar will be fairly light, with a few major names on tap, such as memory chipmaker Micron Technology (MU) and discount retailing giant Costco (COST).
Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, September 24 - AutoZone (AZO), KB Home (KBH), THOR Industries (THO), and Stitch Fix (SFIX). See the full earnings calendar.
Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, September 25 - Micron Technology (MU) and Jefferies (JEF). See the full earnings calendar.
Earnings spotlight: Thursday, September 26 - Costco Wholesale (COST), Accenture (ACN), Jabil (JBL), and CarMax (KMX). See the full earnings calendar.
IPO watch: BKV Corporation (BKV) is expected to price its IPO and start trading in the week ahead. The Denver-based company is described as one of the largest natural gas producers in the Barnett Shale. Healthcare-related Legacy Education (LGCY) is also on the calendar to make its public debut. The California-based company is offering 5M shares in an expected range of $5 to $7. Guardian Pharmacy Services (GRDN) is also set to price its IPO and begin trading. The Atlanta-based company focuses on providing outsourced pharmacy services to long-term healthcare facilities, targeting assisted living, skilled nursing, and behavioral health facilities. IPO lockup periods for certain blocks of shares of Birkenstock (BIRK) and Turbo Energy (TURB) will expire next week.
Volatility watch: Options trading volume is elevated on (LUNR) and (AZUL). The most overbought stocks per their 14-day Relative Strength Index include Eton Pharmaceuticals (ETON), Primega Group (PGHL), and Immuneering (IMRX). The most oversold stocks per their 14-day Relative Strength Index include BioMarin (BMRN), Integra LifeSciences (IART), and Applied Energetics (OTC:AERG). Short interest is elevated on Verve Therapeutics (VERV) and ALX Oncology Holdings (ALXO).
In Case You Missed It ...
Here are the most attractive high-yield dividend stocks right now
‘No pain, no gain,’ just look at stocks that jumped at least 900% in a 5-year time span
How four election outcomes could impact the markets
Small-cap stocks have climbed recently. Here are the ones best positioned for further upside
Jamie Dimon: Geopolitical tensions, 'evil axis' countries are top concern
AI chip spend must rise to meet even 'modest' expectations for LLM developers
Palantir Technologies 10M share block sale
30 stocks poised for potential moves after the rate cut