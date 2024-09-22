Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

Coming off a historic few days sparked by the Federal Reserve's bumper half-point interest rate cut, Wall Street will have plenty to look forward to next week, including a plethora of central bank speakers. Traders will be curious to hear more thoughts on the rate cut and any guidance on further monetary policy easing. Of note, Fed chair Jerome Powell will give opening remarks via pre-recorded video at the U.S. Treasury Market Conference on Thursday.



Next week's economic data sees growth indicators in the form of September flash PMIs, the third estimate of U.S. Q2 GDP growth, and the core personal consumption expenditures price index - the Fed's favorite inflation gauge - for August.



The earnings calendar will be fairly light, with a few major names on tap, such as memory chipmaker Micron Technology (MU) and discount retailing giant Costco (COST).

Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, September 24 - AutoZone (AZO), KB Home (KBH), THOR Industries (THO), and Stitch Fix (SFIX). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, September 25 - Micron Technology (MU) and Jefferies (JEF). See the full earnings calendar.



Earnings spotlight: Thursday, September 26 - Costco Wholesale (COST), Accenture (ACN), Jabil (JBL), and CarMax (KMX). See the full earnings calendar.

IPO watch: BKV Corporation (BKV) is expected to price its IPO and start trading in the week ahead. The Denver-based company is described as one of the largest natural gas producers in the Barnett Shale. Healthcare-related Legacy Education (LGCY) is also on the calendar to make its public debut. The California-based company is offering 5M shares in an expected range of $5 to $7. Guardian Pharmacy Services (GRDN) is also set to price its IPO and begin trading. The Atlanta-based company focuses on providing outsourced pharmacy services to long-term healthcare facilities, targeting assisted living, skilled nursing, and behavioral health facilities. IPO lockup periods for certain blocks of shares of Birkenstock (BIRK) and Turbo Energy (TURB) will expire next week.