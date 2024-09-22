Simon Property Group: Business Remains Solid, But Growth Is Limited
Summary
- Simon Property Group continues to deliver strong returns, with Q2 2024 core FFO per share increasing by 4.3%, reflecting solid fundamentals and growth.
- As a result, management announced an 8% dividend hike to $2.05 per share for Q3 2024 and raised full-year guidance to $12.80-$12.90 per share.
- However, assessing the situation deeper the growth outlook seems limited, which in the context of recent multiple expansion creates an unfavorable ground for further value creation.
- In this article, I explain why I have decided to keep the position in my portfolio, but not adding anything more here.
