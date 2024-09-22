Simon Property Group: Business Remains Solid, But Growth Is Limited

Summary

  • Simon Property Group continues to deliver strong returns, with Q2 2024 core FFO per share increasing by 4.3%, reflecting solid fundamentals and growth.
  • As a result, management announced an 8% dividend hike to $2.05 per share for Q3 2024 and raised full-year guidance to $12.80-$12.90 per share.
  • However, assessing the situation deeper the growth outlook seems limited, which in the context of recent multiple expansion creates an unfavorable ground for further value creation.
  • In this article, I explain why I have decided to keep the position in my portfolio, but not adding anything more here.

Canada, Ontario, Interior

Walter Bibikow

My previous piece on Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was circulated in July, this year, when I made a case to hold SPG despite the fact that the stock had returned already 280% in total returns since my initial

This article was written by

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

