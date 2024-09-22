L'Oreal: It Is Worth It To Buy This Beautiful Dividend Growth Stock

Summary

  • LRLCF, a premium consumer staple, has dropped considerably in share price, making it an intriguing investment opportunity due to its quality and defensive nature.
  • The company has earnings stability, various competitive advantages, and is financially healthy. The fact that it also operates in a growing market makes it an excellent dividend growth investment candidate.
  • LRLCF offers a safe dividend yield of 1.78% with a 10-year dividend growth CAGR of 10.2%, with growth likely to be sustained for years to come.
  • Based on discounted cash flow analysis, shares of LRLCF appear to be reasonably priced.
  • Despite difficulties in China and possible short-term economic headwinds, the long-term picture still looks very favorable.

Close up of bride taking top off perfume bottle.

RK Studio/Dean Sanderson/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Introduction

High-quality consumer staples, who wouldn't want these in their portfolio? It provides a certain stability and lets you sleep well at night. However, quality usually comes with a price and this is exactly the case with

I am a Dutch manual therapist (MSc) and a passionate retail investor. My investment journey started in 2021 and from that point my love for investing has begun. Nearly from the start i had a strong preference for dividend growth investing.My investment goal is to retire early with the dividend growth strategy, combined with value investing.My analysis is mainly focussed on companies that pay a dividend - preferably a reliable growing dividend.

