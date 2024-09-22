Forestar Group: Benefitting From Constraints On Residential Lot Supply

Sep. 22, 2024 9:17 AM ETForestar Group Inc. (FOR) Stock
Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
785 Followers
(15min)

Summary

  • Forestar Group is well-positioned to benefit from persistent residential housing shortage and a favorable interest rate environment, driving demand for residential lots and land sales.
  • The company aims to double its market share to 5% by leveraging its national footprint and strategic relationship with D.R. Horton, but also with other builders too.
  • Forestar's disciplined focus on return on equity and selective project underwriting enhances profitability and minimizes risk, ensuring high-quality developments.
  • Trading at a single-digit P/E ratio, Forestar offers a compelling entry point with significant upside potential and a good margin of safety.

Multi-Family Homes Featuring Townhomes Ranch-Level and Multi-Level Residences Western USA Photo Series

eyecrave

Investment Thesis

Forestar Group Inc (NYSE:FOR) is a top idea of mine in the real estate development sector. The company essentially acquires land and develops the infrastructure need to support the growth in creating single-family residential communities, selling finished

This article was written by

Sandpiper Investment Research profile picture
Sandpiper Investment Research
785 Followers
I'm an insurance Case Manager with a deep interest in investing. My investment philosophy is all about buying high quality stocks and great businesses. My favorite businesses are those led by disciplined capital allocators, earn exceptional returns on capital, and can compound their invested capital over long periods of time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of FOR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FOR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on FOR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FOR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News