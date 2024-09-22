For asset managers, it's all about assets under management ("AUM"). The business model charges a fee for every $1 of fee-earning AUM, meaning revenue and profits get driven higher by scaling AUM every year. DigitalBridge (NYSE:
DigitalBridge: Data Center Asset Manager, I'm Buying
Summary
- DigitalBridge grew its fee-earning equity under management to $32.7 billion as of the end of its fiscal 2024 second quarter.
- The asset manager is targeting capital formation of $7 billion for 2024 as second quarter fee revenue was up 20%.
- Fed rate cuts should spark higher investor activity, with progress on the capital formation target set to form a near-term catalyst for the commons.
