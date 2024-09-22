With the recent 50 basis points cut in the fed funds interest rate by the Federal Reserve on the 18th of September, stocks in the consumer discretionary sector of the economy should benefit. PENN Entertainment, Inc. (
PENN Entertainment Is A Speculative Buy (Technical Analysis)
Summary
- PENN Entertainment is a speculative buy due to recent improvements in price action, short-term bullish momentum, and institutional accumulation.
- PENN's price action has shifted from a long-term downtrend to a horizontal range, recapturing its 30-week EMA, indicating potential bullish behavior.
- Short-term momentum is bullish, while long-term momentum is bearish but could turn positive soon; volume patterns show institutional buying.
- Relative strength has been positive since mid-May; if PENN surpasses $21.50, consider adding to the position.
