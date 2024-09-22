PubMatic: Some Near-Term Headwinds Don't Impact Overall Growth Thesis

Sep. 22, 2024 10:43 AM ETPubMatic, Inc. (PUBM) Stock
Arne Verheyde profile picture
Arne Verheyde
10.46K Followers
(7min)

Summary

  • PubMatic's stock declined due to missing Q2 guidance and a lowered 2024 outlook, but specific headwinds shouldn't overshadow its potential for stronger growth.
  • Despite some setbacks, key business areas like omnichannel video, mobile app, and new customers showed solid growth, supporting a buy rating.
  • Gross profit increased by 10%, with adjusted EBITDA at $21M and a 31% margin, indicating financial health. Underlying net retention of 117% shows potential for future growth.
  • Valuation remains reasonable, with a market cap of $725M and a P/S ratio of 2.5x, making the stock an attractive buy despite recent declines.

Pubmatic headquarters in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography

Investment Thesis

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) stock has declined in the wake of missing its Q2 guidance and also providing a lowered overall 2024 outlook. While this is impacting a possible return to growth thesis, the areas that have seen

This article was written by

Arne Verheyde profile picture
Arne Verheyde
10.46K Followers
With an engineering background, looking for companies with expertise to be well-positioned for growth and leadership.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PUBM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PUBM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PUBM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PUBM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News