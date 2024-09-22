QDEF: A Low Volatility Dividend ETF Outperforming Peers

Carlos R. Tartarini profile picture
Carlos R. Tartarini
486 Followers

Summary

  • The FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (QDEF) focuses on high-quality, low-volatility stocks, outperforming peers with significant technology exposure and underweight in energy and utilities sectors.
  • QDEF's portfolio targets U.S. mid and large-cap companies, emphasizing management efficiency, profitability, and cash flow, with a dividend yield higher than the broader market.
  • Despite a lower yield than other dividend ETFs, QDEF's quality bias and defensive sector allocation offer potential for capital gains with limited volatility.
  • QDEF's valuation is higher due to heavy REIT positions, but its low beta and technology focus make it a strong option for consistent total returns.

Little piggy banks on ascending stacks of coins

PM Images

The FlexShares Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (NYSEARCA:QDEF) has a distinct approach among dividend-oriented funds. Unlike many funds that focus heavily on yields, QDEF seeks to structure a portfolio with a quality orientation and below-average volatility.

With

This article was written by

Carlos R. Tartarini profile picture
Carlos R. Tartarini
486 Followers
I am an individual investor. My main focus on investing is to achieve capital appreciation by selecting high value and compelling growth opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About QDEF ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on QDEF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
QDEF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News