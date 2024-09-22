The macro environment for large oil producers, including Chevron (NYSE:CVX), has become quite unfavorable, as purchases of plug-in hybrid vehicles are growing very rapidly in China, the U.S., and Europe. Meanwhile, the deliveries of vehicles that are 100% battery-powered (EVs) are growing quickly in China and at a
Sell Chevron With Oil Demand Sharply Decelerating
Summary
- The macro environment is unfavorable for Chevron due to rapid growth in plug-in hybrids and EVs, which is leading to decelerating global oil demand.
- The end of the Mideast and Ukraine wars could further depress oil prices, negatively impacting Chevron's revenue outlook.
- Despite CVX's low valuation, Chevron's risk/reward ratio is unfavorable.
- Chevron may offset some losses with higher production and rising natural gas prices, but I recommend selling CVX shares.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.