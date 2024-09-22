SCHP: The Place To Be In This Rate Cutting Cycle
Summary
- The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) owns a portfolio of Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities.
- With the Fed cutting interest rates while inflation remains above target, SCHP should continue to see dual tailwinds from higher principal adjustments and duration returns.
- Paradoxically, the key risk to monitor is inflation. If inflation surges, the Fed may have to restart rate hikes, which could lead to duration losses for the SCHP.
