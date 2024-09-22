SCHG's Double Advantage: Rate Cuts, AI Growth (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- SCHG is poised for growth due to the Fed cutting rates, which benefits growth stocks by reducing borrowing costs and stimulating economic activity.
- After the advent of ChatGPT in November of 2022, AI adoption is in the growth phase, with SCHG holdings like Microsoft, Amazon, and Alphabet driving corporate and consumer AI integration.
- There is also Apple with its iPhones to allow millions to access super smart apps.
- Despite potential economic volatility, SCHG's lower exposure to cyclicality risks and strong historical performance make it a prudent investment choice.
- I recommend a buy rating for SCHG with a 15.87% potential upside, targeting a price of $119.74 based on current market conditions.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
This is an investment thesis and is intended for informational purposes. Investors are kindly requested to do additional research before investing.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.