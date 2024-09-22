Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN) value at risk is among the more compelling for large publicly traded Bitcoin miners. Moreover, the IREN's continued pivot into artificial intelligence is not being appreciated by the marketplace, and the company is likely to be revalued
Iris Energy To Benefit From Its AI Cloud Services Expansion
Summary
- Iris Energy's pivot into AI, coupled with its strong Bitcoin mining operations, positions it for substantial appreciation by late 2024 and early 2025.
- The company's investment in NVIDIA H200 GPUs for AI Cloud Services is expected to boost profitability, add diversification, and attract a new investor base.
- Iris Energy's strategy of selling mined Bitcoin instead of holding it allows for growth without incurring debt, reducing the need for substantial shareholder dilution.
- Risks include potential Bitcoin price declines and competition in the AI Cloud Services market.
