I’m a big fan of REITs. There’s something about the simplicity of a company that holds real estate and pays a dependable, solid rate of return. REITs can be engaged in various styles of real estate, and the variation can be
The Time Seems Right For NewLake Capital Partners
Summary
- NewLake Capital Partners (NLCP) offers exposure to the growing cannabis industry with an 8%+ annual return, despite the legal gray area.
- The company has a strong balance sheet with minimal debt and trades at a discount to market average price/book ratio.
- Key risks include cannabis legal status, tenant concentration, and challenges in acquiring new properties economically.
- Current dividend yield is 8.27%, with potential for growth, making it a worthwhile but cautious investment for long-term holding.
