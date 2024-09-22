.50% Cut May Cause A Melt-Up, The Fed Must Curtail Expectations

Summary

  • I advocated for a .25% rate cut to avoid irrational exuberance and potential inflation, but the Fed's .50% cut sends a dangerous signal.
  • A .50% rate cut is typically reserved for emergencies, and its use now could lead to increased speculation and malinvestment.
  • Lower interest rates could drive up stock and home values, potentially fueling inflation as people feel wealthier and spend more.
  • My investment strategy involves with setting aside cash and hedging with Long Puts while targeting sectors like small banks, insurance, and tech for growth.
Yes, I called for a .25% rate cut.

I did so because it made the most sense. I try to acknowledge my mistakes, my mistake here was to assume that the Fed would not invite “irrational exuberance” and danger of recurring inflation. I thought Powell

