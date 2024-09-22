The Fed has made its long-awaited 50bps rate cut, and aside from the immediate impact to currencies and stock markets, the effect we'll have to wait to determine is the one it will have on the housing markets. In the meantime, high rates have
Lovesac: With Near-Zero Growth, This Brand Is Headed For The Rocks (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Despite a positive Q2 earnings response, Lovesac cut its full-year revenue and EPS guidance. As a result, I'm downgrading the stock to a sell rating.
- Lovesac's adjusted EBITDA valuation is appealing, but near-zero sales growth and declining margins are a major concern.
- Resellers like Best Buy have already indicated that customers are responding to promotional activity. In order to maintain its level of sales, Lovesac may have to resort to discounting.
- I recommend using the post-earnings rally as an opportunity to take profits and invest elsewhere.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.