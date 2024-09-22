Global stocks approach the fourth quarter with strong gains on the year. The Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund (NYSEARCA:VT) is up 16% year to date through September 20, following significant appreciation in 2023. VT is essentially a cap-weighted mix
VT: Dollar Weakness And Lower Rates Are Tailwinds (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF Shares is upgraded to a buy due to solid earnings growth estimates, reasonable valuation, and bullish seasonal trends.
- The fund's forward P/E ratio is 17.6x, with EPS estimates at all-time highs, supported by a soft US dollar and higher global equity risk premiums.
- VT offers strong diversification with a mix of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks, and a PEG ratio of 1.6, making it attractive long term.
- Despite some technical chart concerns, VT's breakout to an all-time high and positive 200-day moving average indicate a bullish trend.
