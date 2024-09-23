Sealed Air Corporation: 2 Visible Headwinds Pressuring Earnings Growth

Sep. 23, 2024 12:07 AM ETSealed Air Corporation (SEE) Stock
GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
(8min)
(8min)

Summary

  • I recommend a hold rating for Sealed Air due to visible headwinds in the protective and food segments impacting earnings growth.
  • The weakness in SEE's protective segment, driven by Amazon's shift from air pillows to paper fillers, poses a demand headwind.
  • The food segment's recent volume growth is likely short term, with declining cattle cycles and potential reversion to mean slaughter rates in Australia and Brazil posing risks.

Elevated view of workers in a warehouse

Alistair Berg

Investment Action

I recommended a hold rating for Sealed Air Corp. (NYSE:SEE) when I wrote about it in March this year, as I was worried about the uncertain demand outlook and that the FY24 guidance seemed aggressive

I consider an investment ideal if it performs its core business in a sector projected to experience structural (organic) growth in excess of GDP growth over the next 5-10 years; profits from sustainable competitive advantages that translate into attractive unit economics; In the hands of competent, ethical, and long-term thinkers; with a fair valuation

