The First Trust NASDAQ® Clean Edge® Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund ETF (NASDAQ:GRID) hit an all-time high last week and has outperformed the S&P 500 by ~10% since my Seeking Alpha BUY rated article back in April of 2021
GRID: Investors Are Finally Taking Electrification Seriously
Summary
- The GRID ETF has outperformed the S&P 500 by ~60% over the past 5 years, driven by electrical equipment, clean-tech, and smart grid infrastructure investments.
- Top holdings like Eaton Corp. and Johnson Controls are well-positioned to benefit from growing electricity demand, AI-centric data centers, and clean energy projects.
- Despite a relatively high expense fee, GRID's long-term performance and significant discount to the S&P 500 justify a BUY rating.
- GRID's diversified portfolio and strong growth catalysts make it a compelling investment for capital appreciation amid the global trend toward electrification.
