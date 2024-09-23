The leadership group from the October ’22 lows - mainly the tech sector, and the mega-cap 10, or what are the top 10 market-cap weighted names in the S&P 500 index - has been lagging since the summer. Tougher compares for the AI trade through
S&P 500 Earnings: Nasdaq And Mega Caps Still Lagging; Micron Reports This Week
Summary
- With the S&P 500 making a new all-time high this week, it was interesting to note that of the mega-cap 10 names, only Meta closed the week above its June-July ’24 high to reach a fresh all-time high.
- Micron Technology’s Q4 ’24 earnings release will be telling for the AI trade and tech in general, since the semis have been key to the tech and AI trades off the ’22 lows.
- The S&P 500 earnings yield has slipped back down to 4.54% versus last week’s 4.62% and August 2nd’s 4.87%.
