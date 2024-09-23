Syndax Pharmaceuticals: One Down And One To Go
Summary
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals is currently rated a "Hold" due to its market cap of $1.55 billion, reflecting anticipated product revenue not yet realized.
- Recently approved NIKTIMVO's revenues are uncertain and will have to be split with Incyte.
- The company's pending PDUFA has blockbuster potential, but FDA approval remains uncertain, posing significant risk.
- Recent Q2, 2024 earnings and corporate updates highlight ongoing developments and financial health, as reported in various official documents.
- Investors should monitor FDA decisions and upcoming product launches closely, as they will significantly impact Syndax's valuation and future prospects.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SNDX either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I may buy or sell shares in any company mentioned over the next 72 hours.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.