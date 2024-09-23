Boeing: Can A New CEO Fix A Broken Corporate Culture?

Summary

  • Boeing's prolonged crisis stems from deep-rooted cultural issues, exacerbated by the 737 MAX 8 disaster and subsequent leadership failures.
  • New CEO Kelly Ortberg promises cultural change, but faces significant challenges, including a costly labor strike and systemic issues.
  • Investors should brace for a long, expensive turnaround, with potential short-term trading opportunities via cash-secured put options.
  • Boeing's recovery hinges on meaningful cultural transformation, making it a risky bet for some time.

The Boeing Co. (NYSE:BA) has seen better days. The venerable aerospace giant has been in the throes of a multi-year crisis of confidence.

The proximate cause of Boeing’s litany of woe was the revelation in 2019 that it

