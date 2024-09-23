Whitehaven Coal: An Underestimated Transformation

Summary

  • Through M&A, Whitehaven Coal has reversed its fortunes.
  • Despite some very favorable deal economics, the market remains skeptical.
  • A prolonged selloff post-results offers investors an interesting entry point.

Coal Worker With Handful Of Coal

Monty Rakusen

Australian coal producer Whitehaven Coal's (OTCPK:WHITF) transition from thermal coal to metallurgical coal (or 'met coal') producer is in full swing following the acquisition of two Queensland mines (Blackwater and Daunia) earlier this year.

The integration won't be

