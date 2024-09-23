One of the most important pieces of economic news has recently been the Fed’s 0.50% rate cut. Gold has therefore touched a high of $2600 per ounce. Some economists predict the $3000 mark is possible as early as mid-2025. According to Aakash Doshi, head
Forget $3000 Gold - It Is Worth Much More
Summary
- The Fed's 0.50% rate cut has driven gold prices to $2620 per ounce, with further gains expected due to potential additional rate cuts and quantitative easing.
- Geopolitical uncertainties, such as US-China-Russia tensions and Middle East conflicts, could further boost gold prices, potentially reaching $5200 per ounce.
- The monetary base to gold ratio suggests gold is undervalued, indicating significant appreciation potential, especially if the ratio returns to 2011 levels.
- Risks include the possibility of less aggressive easing than expected and the Fed successfully avoiding a recession, which could limit gold's gains.
