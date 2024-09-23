BJK: A Relatively Cheaper Way To Enter The Gambling Sector

Summary

  • The VanEck Gaming ETF offers a diversified, globally focused portfolio in the gaming sector, covering casinos, sports betting, and equipment, with low fees and good liquidity.
  • Post-COVID recovery has stabilized, making it a good time to invest in the gaming sector, with expected growth in Macau and sports betting stocks like Flutter.
  • The ETF's largest holding, Flutter Entertainment, leads in the sports betting market, reflecting strong global investor sentiment and potential for upside.
  • Despite market volatility, the ETF's diverse portfolio provides balanced exposure to the gaming industry's growth, with a projected CAGR of 6.6% reaching $744 billion by 2030.

  • The VanEck Gaming ETF is a savvy way for new investors to open an initial position in the gaming sector
  • VanEck's ETF has a globally focused portfolio that hits all key sub sectors of the gambling

The House Edge is widely recognized as the only marketplace service on the casino/gaming/online sports betting sectors, researched, written and available to SA readers by Howard Jay Klein, a 30 year c-suite veteran of the gaming industry. His inside out information and on the ground know how benefits from this unique perspective and his network of friends, former associates and colleagues in the industry contribute to a viewpoint has consistently produced superior returns. The House Edge consistently outperforms many standard analyst guidance with top returns.

According to TipRanks, Klein rates among the top 100 gaming analysts out of a global total of 10,000.

Howard Jay Klein
6.33K Followers

Howard Jay Klein has 30 years of experience as an executive and consultant in major casino operations. His background includes: Ballys, Trump Taj Mahal, Mohegan Sun, and Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. He is a value investor first, using management quality to inform his investment ideas. Howard is the leader of the investing group The House Edge where he shares actionable research for investing in the casino, online betting and entertainment industries. His intelligence network is extensive throughout the US gambling and entertainment sectors from customer facing employees, to mid-management to csuite senior managers and boards.

His model portfolio is reviewed monthly.

Features of include: actionable analysis on gaming companies, news and interpretation for the latest trends in gaming, a regular newsletter, buy-sell-hold or accumulate recommendations, chat. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

