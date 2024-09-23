Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) is one of the largest banks in the U.S., and it's also famous as one of Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A)/(BRK.B) largest holdings. It's come under more attention in recent
Trimming Bank of America Is Good For Buffett, Not Us
Summary
- Bank of America, a major U.S. bank, is a significant holding of Berkshire Hathaway, which recently sold 20% of its stake.
- It follows a similar move by Buffett with AAPL, showing his wish to build up a large cash position.
- His original investment in BoA, negotiated directly with CEO Brian Moynihan, shows why trimming and raising cash is attractive for BRK.
- For the average investor, however, BAC shows signs of fair valuation, with modest upside over time little risk given the bank's healthy balance sheet.
