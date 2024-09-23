The SEC approved the listing and trading of American options on the iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT) on Friday, 20 September 2024. The OCC and CFTC still have to give their approvals, but SEC approval means
IBIT Options Approval: Massive Watershed Moment For Bitcoin
Summary
- The SEC's approval of IBIT options is a watershed moment for Bitcoin; options can greatly enhance liquidity.
- Options trading on IBIT will unlock new pools of capital, allowing institutional investors to confidently engage in BTC exposure while mitigating downside risk.
- IBIT's dominance in the Bitcoin ETF landscape is set to accelerate, offering both spot market access and the flexibility of options trading.
- I discuss the reflexivity of gamma squeezes and how this now affects BTC's price on a rational expectations model.
- The approval of IBIT options cements BTC as a major asset.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD, FBTC, MSTR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.