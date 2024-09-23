tupungato

Apollo (APO) said to offer up to $5B investment in Intel (INTC). (00:28) Biden administration to propose ban on Chinese connected-care software, hardware - Reuters. (01:16) Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF), TSMC are said to weigh Middle East megafactories. (02:25)

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) has offered to invest billions of dollars into troubled chipmaker Intel (NASDAQ:INTC).

According to the report Sunday by Bloomberg, one person reportedly said the investment could be worth up to $5B. The people were quoted as saying, Intel is considering the proposal.

Apollo and Intel declined to comment, Bloomberg said.

The possible deal comes as Qualcomm (QCOM) reportedly approached Intel recently about taking over the company.

The interest in Intel comes amid its ongoing financial struggles and efforts to streamline operations, which may involve divesting certain business units. Intel shares have fallen 54.3% this year through Friday.

Premarket Intel is up 3.5%.

The Biden administration is expected to propose a ban on Chinese software and hardware in connected and autonomous vehicles in the US over national security concerns.

According to Reuters, Two sources were quoted as saying the proposed ban would bar vehicles from China with essential communications or automated driving system software or hardware.

The possible move comes shortly after the White House said it would slap a 100% tariff on imported Chinese electric vehicles, effective Friday. Imports of steel, aluminum, EV batteries, and essential minerals are facing a 25% duty.

President Joe Biden ordered a probe of whether imports of Chinese vehicles were a threat to national security over the connected technology and if it should be barred from the country.

If implemented, the software ban will be effective in the 2027 model year and the one on hardware in January 2029 or model year 2030, Reuters reported.

A trade group representing General Motors (GM), Toyota Motor (TM, TOYOF), Volkswagen (VLKAF, VLKPF, VWAGY, VWAPY), and Hyundai (OTCPK:HYMTF), among others, was quoted as saying it would take time to change software and hardware.

The Commerce Department reportedly plans to give the public 30 days to comment on the proposal before any rules are finalized.

Samsung Electronics (OTCPK:SSNLF) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:TSM) (OTC:TSMWF), have discussed the possibility of building giant factories in the United Arab Emirates that would transform the region for growth in artificial intelligence.

The Wall Street Journal reported Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter that top executives from both companies visited the U.A.E recently. TSMC (TSM) (OTC:TSMWF), discussed a plant complex matching the scale of some of its biggest and most advanced facilities in Taiwan.

South Korea’s Samsung Electronics (OTCPK:SSNLF) is also weighing major new chip-making operations in the country.

The discussions are in the early stage and may not result in anything getting built because of various hurdles including technical considerations.

The projects would receive financing from the U.A.E. and its sovereign asset manager Mubadala.

Catalyst watch:

Notable investor events include FedEx's (FDX) annual meeting, and Braze's (BRZE) Investor Day.

MGM Resorts International (MGM), Hovnanian (HOV), WillScot (WSC), Nexstar Media Group (NXST), and Straker Limited (OTCPK:STGRF) will be some of the companies presenting at the two-day Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in mixed territory. Crude oil is up 0.3% at $71/barrel. Bitcoin is up 1.4% at $63,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is flat and the DAX is up 0.3%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: Ciena (CIEN) shares rose over 3% after Citi double upgraded the stock to Buy from Sell, citing a gradual improvement in excess inventory and weak demand.

On today’s economic calendar:

10:15 am Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Austan Goolsbee will participate in a fireside chat on monetary policy and the U.S. economy before the National Association of State Treasurers Annual Conference.

1:00 pm Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari will participate in a moderated question-and-answer session before the Greater Kansas City Chamber of Commerce Leadership Exchange 2024.

