MDA Space: Ready For Liftoff
Summary
- Based in Canada and listed on the TSX, MDA Space is a global leader in space robotics, satellites, and Earth observation.
- Growing contract backlog approaching $5B and plans to double satellite manufacturing capacity by the end of 2025.
- Strong revenue visibility driven by multi-year high-value contracts.
- Expecting to be free cash flow positive in FY2024, a full year ahead of previous expectations.
- It trades at a 7x 2026 EV/EBITDA multiple, well below the 14.8x peer average, while growing revenue by 30% annually.
