Innovation Titan Philip Morris International Comes To America

Ted Waller profile picture
Ted Waller
2.24K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • Philip Morris is entering the US market, poised to capture significant market share in smoke-free products, challenging Altria and British American Tobacco.
  • PM's strong focus on smoke-free products, with 38% of revenue from SFPs, positions it as a leader in the industry's future.
  • Despite lower dividends compared to competitors, PM's total return and growth potential make it a compelling investment.
  • PM's strategic investments and financial strength support a BUY recommendation, anticipating continued superior total returns and market leadership.

Royal Flush

yykkaa/iStock via Getty Images

US tobacco investing today

The interest of US tobacco investors is focused mainly on two companies: Altria (MO) and British American Tobacco (BTI). These two have the lion's share of sales in

This article was written by

Ted Waller profile picture
Ted Waller
2.24K Followers
Ted Waller is a private investor who bought his first stock at age 13 (GTE) and has over 55 years of investing experience. His focus is on value and favorable risk/reward ratio, and special situations. Acquiring wealth is an incremental process that requires setting goals, adherence to principles, and patience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PM, MO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About PM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News