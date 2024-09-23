The interest of US tobacco investors is focused mainly on two companies: Altria ( MO ) and British American Tobacco ( BTI ). These two have the lion's share of sales in

Ted Waller is a private investor who bought his first stock at age 13 (GTE) and has over 55 years of investing experience. His focus is on value and favorable risk/reward ratio, and special situations. Acquiring wealth is an incremental process that requires setting goals, adherence to principles, and patience.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PM, MO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.