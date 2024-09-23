Innovation Titan Philip Morris International Comes To America
Summary
- Philip Morris is entering the US market, poised to capture significant market share in smoke-free products, challenging Altria and British American Tobacco.
- PM's strong focus on smoke-free products, with 38% of revenue from SFPs, positions it as a leader in the industry's future.
- Despite lower dividends compared to competitors, PM's total return and growth potential make it a compelling investment.
- PM's strategic investments and financial strength support a BUY recommendation, anticipating continued superior total returns and market leadership.
