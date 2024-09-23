Should Qualcomm Buy Intel?

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
Investing Group Leader
(11min)

Summary

  • Intel Corporation is struggling with high costs, a weak balance sheet, and declining market share, making it a potential acquisition target for more profitable chip companies.
  • Qualcomm Incorporated, with strong free cash flows and better management, could be interested in acquiring Intel, but the deal poses significant risks and complexities.
  • A stock-for-stock deal would result in substantial dilution and lower earnings per share for Qualcomm, making the acquisition unattractive for QCOM shareholders.
  • Regulatory hurdles are high, and the FTC is likely to oppose such a large deal in the semiconductor space, further reducing the likelihood of a successful acquisition.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Cash Flow Club get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Qualcomm, Nvidia, AMD, TSMC, Intel, Samsung. Assorted semiconductor companies

Robert Way

Article Thesis

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) is in trouble, and other semiconductor companies may try to acquire the chip company. Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) is one of the possible acquirers. In this article, we will take

Is This an Income Stream Which Induces Fear?

image.pngThe primary goal of the Cash Flow Kingdom Income Portfolio is to produce an overall yield in the 7% - 10% range. We accomplish this by combining several different income streams to form an attractive, steady portfolio payout. The portfolio's price can fluctuate, but the income stream remains consistent. Start your free two-week trial today!

This article was written by

Jonathan Weber profile picture
Jonathan Weber
51.09K Followers

Jonathan Weber holds an engineering degree and has been active in the stock market and as a freelance analyst for many years. He has been sharing his research on Seeking Alpha since 2014. Jonathan’s primary focus is on value and income stocks but he covers growth occasionally.

He is a contributing author for the investing group Cash Flow Club where along with Darren McCammon, they focus on company cash flows and their access to capital. Core features include: access to the leader’s personal income portfolio targeting 6%+ yield, community chat, the “Best Opportunities” List, coverage of energy midstream, commercial mREITs, BDCs, and shipping sectors,, and transparency on performance. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of QCOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About INTC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on INTC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
INTC
--
QCOM
--
INTC:CA
--
QCOM:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News