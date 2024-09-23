With the Fed cutting interest rates by 50 bps and planning at least another 50 bps of cuts by year-end, investors' attention is starting to shift to sectors that will benefit from a lower rate environment, such as real estate. The sector has

I am a passionate value investor with a focus on identifying investment opportunities in large-cap companies with risk / reward supported by fundamental analysis to reliably outperform the S&P500 index. I am also a Popular Investor on eToro, where I manage a stock portfolio copied by other investors. My passion for fundamental analysis has led me to want to share my insights and strategies with investors to help navigate the complexities of the stock market. Besides managing a market-beating portfolio, I regularly publish investment articles through various channels for my followers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.