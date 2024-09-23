With the Fed cutting interest rates by 50 bps and planning at least another 50 bps of cuts by year-end, investors' attention is starting to shift to sectors that will benefit from a lower rate environment, such as real estate. The sector has
Agree Realty: No Longer Undervalued, Still A Buy
Summary
- Agree Realty achieves industry-leading growth at a low cost of capital, making it a fundamentally strong business and a long-term buy.
- REITs are expected to perform well given the lower interest rate outlook.
- The shares have caught up to value after rising by 32%, making ADC no longer significantly undervalued.
- Despite this, ADC's performance justifies its premium valuation, and the company is positioned for long-term growth.
