Nvidia Is Dead Serious About Ramping Blackwell Shipments

(8min)

Summary

  • Nvidia Corporation dominates the AI accelerator market with over 95% share, despite recent design issues with its Blackwell GPUs.
  • Investors' fears are unwarranted; Nvidia is committed to shipping Blackwell GPUs, with increased capacity dollar commitments from Taiwan Semi.
  • Nvidia's valuation suggests a 22% upside, with a forward P/E of ~40x and expected revenue growth doubling in 2024.
  • Short-term pressures from Blackwell's design flaws are temporary; production is ramping up, making Nvidia a strong Buy recommendation.

Nvidia Corporation building in Taipei, Taiwan.

BING-JHEN HONG

Investment Thesis

No semiconductor company can demonstrate the ability to dominate the GPU market for the AI data center like Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) does.

The Santa Clara, CA-based chip company accounts for over 95% of the AI accelerator market till

Uttam is a growth-oriented investment analyst whose equity research primarily focuses on the technology sector. Semiconductors, Artificial Intelligence and Cloud software are some of the key sectors that are regularly researched and published by him. His research also focuses on other areas such as MedTech, Defense Tech, and Renewable Energy. In addition, Uttam also authors The Pragmatic Optimist Newsletter along with his wife, Amrita Roy, who is also an author on the newsletter as well as on this platform. Their newsletter gets regularly cited by leading publications such as the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, etc. Prior to publishing his research, Uttam worked in Silicon Valley, leading teams for some of the largest technology firms in the world, including Apple and Google.

