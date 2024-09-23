Janus Henderson Developed World Bond Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Definitions Monetary Policy refers to the policies of a central bank, aimed at influencing the level of inflation and growth in an economy. It includes controlling interest rates and the supply of money. Duration measures a bond price's sensitivity to changes in interest rates. The longer a bond's duration, the higher its sensitivity to changes in interest rates and vice versa. 10-Year Treasury Yield is the interest rate on U.S. Treasury bonds that will mature 10 years from the date of purchase. 2-Year Treasury Yield is the interest rate on U.S. Treasury bonds that will mature 2 years from the date of purchase. Correlation measures the degree to which two variables move in relation to each other. A value of 1.0 implies movement in parallel, -1.0 implies movement in opposite directions, and 0.0 implies no relationship. Please consider the charges, risks, expenses and investment objectives carefully before investing. For a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this and other information, please call Janus Henderson at 800.668.0434 or download the file from Products - US Advisor. Read it carefully before you invest or send money. Performance for Class A, I and T Shares that includes periods prior to 6/5/17 reflects the performance of one or more share classes of a predecessor fund, adjusted, where applicable and permitted, for differing fees and expenses. See the Fund's prospectus for further details. Returns include reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. Discussion is based on the performance of Class I Shares. The opinions are as of 06/30/24, are subject to change and may not reflect the views of others in the organization. Janus Henderson may have a business relationship with certain entities discussed. The comments should not be construed as a recommendation of individual holdings or market sectors, but as an illustration of broader themes. Holdings are subject to change without notice. For fixed income portfolios, relative contribution compares the excess return of an issuer in the portfolio to the excess return of that issuer in the benchmark and the excess return of that issuer in the benchmark to the benchmark overall, factoring in any difference in weight. Attribution is calculated by geometrically linking daily returns for the portfolio and index. Performance attribution and contribution discussion are representative of returns gross of advisory fees and do not represent actual performance. Source: Bloomberg There is no assurance the stated objective(s) will be met. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal and fluctuation of value. Foreign securities are subject to additional risks including currency fluctuations, political and economic uncertainty, increased volatility, lower liquidity and differing financial and information reporting standards, all of which are magnified in emerging markets. Fixed income securities are subject to interest rate, inflation, credit and default risk. The bond market is volatile. As interest rates rise, bond prices usually fall, and vice versa. The return of principal is not guaranteed, and prices may decline if an issuer fails to make timely payments or its credit strength weakens. Mortgage-backed securities ('MBS') may be more sensitive to interest rate changes. They are subject to extension risk, where borrowers extend the duration of their mortgages as interest rates rise, and prepayment risk, where borrowers pay off their mortgages earlier as interest rates fall. These risks may reduce returns. High-yield or "junk" bonds involve a greater risk of default and price volatility and can experience sudden and sharp price swings. Derivatives can be more volatile and sensitive to economic or market changes than other investments, which could result in losses exceeding the original investment and magnified by leverage. Environmental, Social and Governance ('ESG') or sustainable investing considers factors beyond traditional financial analysis. This may limit available investments and cause performance and exposures to differ from, and potentially be more concentrated in certain areas than, the broader market. Bloomberg Global Aggregate Credit Index measures the credit sector of the global investment grade fixed-rate bond market, including corporate, government and agency securities. Index performance does not reflect the expenses of managing a portfolio as an index is unmanaged and not available for direct investment. Mutual funds distributed by Janus Henderson Distributors US LLC. Janus Henderson is a trademark of Janus Henderson Group plc or one of its subsidiaries. © Janus Henderson Group plc.