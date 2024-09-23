Janus Henderson Developed World Bond Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Developed World Bond Fund Performance - USD (%) (as of 06/30/24)
|
Cumulative
|
Annualized
|
Returns
|
2Q24
|
YTD
|
1 Yr
|
3 Yr
|
5 Yr
|
10 Yr
|
Since Inception (09/30/03)
|
Class I Shares (MUTF:HFAIX)
|
-1.04
|
-2.23
|
3.10
|
-4.49
|
-0.65
|
1.93
|
3.86
|
Class T Shares (MUTF:HFATX)
|
-1.11
|
-2.35
|
2.84
|
-4.71
|
-0.87
|
1.71
|
3.72
|
Class N Shares (MUTF:HFARX)
|
-1.05
|
-2.10
|
3.24
|
-4.45
|
-0.63
|
1.93
|
3.83
|
Class A Shares (MUTF:HFAAX) @ NAV
|
-0.98
|
-2.22
|
2.98
|
-4.70
|
-0.87
|
1.69
|
3.71
|
Class A Shares @ MOP
|
-5.68
|
-6.87
|
-1.91
|
-6.24
|
-1.83
|
1.20
|
3.47
|
Bloomberg Global Aggregate Credit Index
|
0.17
|
0.23
|
5.76
|
-2.21
|
0.61
|
2.37
|
3.72
|
Returns quoted are past performance and do not guarantee future results; current performance may be lower or higher. Investment returns and principal value will vary; there may be a gain or loss when shares are sold. For the most recent month-end performance call 800.668.0434 or visit Products - US Advisor.
Maximum Offering Price (MOP) returns include the maximum sales charge of 4.75%. Net Asset Value (NAV) returns exclude this charge, which would have reduced returns.
Expense Ratios (% as of most recent prospectus)
Class I: Gross 0.69, Net 0.57 Class T: Gross 0.84, Net 0.82 Class N: Gross 0.59, Net 0.57 Class A: Gross 1.03, Net 0.82
Net expense ratios reflect the expense waiver, if any, contractually agreed to for at least a one-year period commencing on October 27, 2023. This contractual waiver may be terminated or modified only at the discretion of the Board of Trustees.
Not all Funds and Share classes may be available. Please consult your financial professional.
Investment environment
A downgrade of France's credit rating after a marked deterioration in the country's fiscal position was then followed by the calling of an unexpected French Parliamentary election, which served to exacerbate the existing fiscal concerns. This resulted in a material wobble in risk assets, particularly in Europe. By the end of June, these concerns abated as it became evident that it would be difficult for the National Rally (RN) party to gain a majority in the election's second round. Concerns regarding fiscal slippage remain, however, as a hung Parliament has made it difficult to push through fiscal consolidation. Higher-for-longer interest rates have caused issues for highly indebted economies (outside of the U.S.). Investors were faced with a superficially more challenging political risk for bonds following the June 27 presidential debate in the U.S. The prospect of unified Republican control of the U.S. government triggered memory of 2016 and resulted in a "bear steepener," where two-year yields rose modestly while yields on longer-dated maturity bonds rose more aggressively. In practice, most research we have read notes a more benign outcome for bonds in this scenario, but the news flow allowed fiscal concerns to flourish. Meanwhile, the economic data suggested a continuation of weaker U.S. growth and renewed disinflation. Prospects of an industrial rebound in the second half of 2024 faded, with weaker Institute for Supply Management (ISM) data and corporate guidance suggesting little pickup in final demand.
Portfolio review
The vast bulk of the negative contributions to performance came from the portfolio's very high duration (interest rate sensitivity). The portfolio's investment-grade bond holdings performed well. Over the quarter, duration was kept long in predominately quality sovereign and investment-grade names.
Our thesis is based on the assumption that central banks have reached peak interest rates.Should a new inflation shock occur that suggests interest rates have not peaked or leads to 10-year yields breaking out of their range on the upside, then we will review our positioning. Our leading indicator framework does not show a sustained growth recovery, and labor markets have loosened materially with weak trends under the surface.
Manager outlook
We believe that broadly, the global interest rate-cutting cycle remains on track - though possibly slightly delayed in the U.S. Inflation continues to rise slowly and is experiencing some quite dramatic falls, particularly in the UK and Europe, as well as other countries (Canada, Switzerland, etc.). European growth, especially in the core, looks recessionary, with an initial rate cut in June, and seems set for more.
The question is whether central banks can cut rates fast enough to glide into this elusive "soft landing." Equities typically correlate closely with employment growth and rarely fall until the onset of a recession.
Portfolio
|
Top Holdings (%)
|
Fund
|
Australia Government Bond 3.25 04/21/2029
|
2.32
|
Australia Government Bond 2.75 05/21/2041
|
2.22
|
Netherlands Government Bond 0.75 07/15/2028
|
2.21
|
Sweden Government Bond 0.13 05/12/2031
|
2.08
|
Netherlands Government Bond 0.50 07/15/2032
|
1.87
|
Canadian Government Bond 3.00 06/01/2034
|
1.78
|
United States Treasury Note/Bond 4.63 04/30/2029
|
1.73
|
Fannie Mae Pool 3.00 04/01/2052
|
1.63
|
New Zealand Government Bond 1.50 05/15/2031
|
1.51
|
Canadian Government Bond 1.50 06/01/2031
|
1.49
|
Total
|
18.84
|
Definitions
Monetary Policy refers to the policies of a central bank, aimed at influencing the level of inflation and growth in an economy. It includes controlling interest rates and the supply of money. Duration measures a bond price's sensitivity to changes in interest rates. The longer a bond's duration, the higher its sensitivity to changes in interest rates and vice versa.
10-Year Treasury Yield is the interest rate on U.S. Treasury bonds that will mature 10 years from the date of purchase. 2-Year Treasury Yield is the interest rate on U.S. Treasury bonds that will mature 2 years from the date of purchase.
Correlation measures the degree to which two variables move in relation to each other. A value of 1.0 implies movement in parallel, -1.0 implies movement in opposite directions, and 0.0 implies no relationship.
Please consider the charges, risks, expenses and investment objectives carefully before investing. For a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this and other information, please call Janus Henderson at 800.668.0434 or download the file from Products - US Advisor. Read it carefully before you invest or send money.
Performance for Class A, I and T Shares that includes periods prior to 6/5/17 reflects the performance of one or more share classes of a predecessor fund, adjusted, where applicable and permitted, for differing fees and expenses. See the Fund's prospectus for further details.
Returns include reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. Discussion is based on the performance of Class I Shares.
The opinions are as of 06/30/24, are subject to change and may not reflect the views of others in the organization. Janus Henderson may have a business relationship with certain entities discussed. The comments should not be construed as a recommendation of individual holdings or market sectors, but as an illustration of broader themes.
Holdings are subject to change without notice.
For fixed income portfolios, relative contribution compares the excess return of an issuer in the portfolio to the excess return of that issuer in the benchmark and the excess return of that issuer in the benchmark to the benchmark overall, factoring in any difference in weight. Attribution is calculated by geometrically linking daily returns for the portfolio and index. Performance attribution and contribution discussion are representative of returns gross of advisory fees and do not represent actual performance. Source: Bloomberg
There is no assurance the stated objective(s) will be met.
Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal and fluctuation of value.
Foreign securities are subject to additional risks including currency fluctuations, political and economic uncertainty, increased volatility, lower liquidity and differing financial and information reporting standards, all of which are magnified in emerging markets.
Fixed income securities are subject to interest rate, inflation, credit and default risk. The bond market is volatile. As interest rates rise, bond prices usually fall, and vice versa. The return of principal is not guaranteed, and prices may decline if an issuer fails to make timely payments or its credit strength weakens.
Mortgage-backed securities ('MBS') may be more sensitive to interest rate changes. They are subject to extension risk, where borrowers extend the duration of their mortgages as interest rates rise, and prepayment risk, where borrowers pay off their mortgages earlier as interest rates fall. These risks may reduce returns.
High-yield or "junk" bonds involve a greater risk of default and price volatility and can experience sudden and sharp price swings.
Derivatives can be more volatile and sensitive to economic or market changes than other investments, which could result in losses exceeding the original investment and magnified by leverage.
Environmental, Social and Governance ('ESG') or sustainable investing considers factors beyond traditional financial analysis. This may limit available investments and cause performance and exposures to differ from, and potentially be more concentrated in certain areas than, the broader market.
Bloomberg Global Aggregate Credit Index measures the credit sector of the global investment grade fixed-rate bond market, including corporate, government and agency securities. Index performance does not reflect the expenses of managing a portfolio as an index is unmanaged and not available for direct investment.
Mutual funds distributed by Janus Henderson Distributors US LLC.
Janus Henderson is a trademark of Janus Henderson Group plc or one of its subsidiaries. © Janus Henderson Group plc.
