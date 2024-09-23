Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

alexsl

Emerging Markets Fund Performance - USD (%) (as of 06/30/24)

Cumulative Annualized Returns 2Q24 YTD 1 Yr 3 Yr 5 Yr 10 Yr Since Inception (12/31/10) Class I Shares (MUTF:HEMIX) 1.19 5.30 6.47 -9.57 1.04 1.15 0.83 Class T Shares (MUTF:HEMTX) 1.19 5.17 6.34 -9.72 0.87 0.91 0.56 Class N Shares (MUTF:HEMRX) 1.19 5.29 6.49 -9.51 1.10 1.15 0.76 Class A Shares (MUTF:HEMAX) @ NAV 1.20 5.20 6.23 -9.79 0.78 0.90 0.58 Class A Shares @ MOP -4.62 -0.85 0.12 -11.56 -0.40 0.30 0.14 MSCI Emerging Markets Index SM 5.00 7.49 12.55 -5.06 3.10 2.79 2.04 Click to enlarge

Returns quoted are past performance and do not guarantee future results; current performance may be lower or higher. Investment returns and principal value will vary; there may be a gain or loss when shares are sold. For the most recent month-end performance call 800.668.0434 or visit Products - US Advisor. Maximum Offering Price (MOP) returns include the maximum sales charge of 5.75%. Net Asset Value (NAV) returns exclude this charge, which would have reduced returns. Expense Ratios (% as of most recent prospectus) Class I: Gross 1.65, Net 1.13 Class T: Gross 1.97, Net 1.28 Class N: Gross 1.53, Net 1.04 Class A: Gross 1.96, Net 1.38 Net expense ratios reflect the expense waiver, if any, contractually agreed to for a one-year period commencing on January 26, 2024. This contractual waiver may be terminated or modified only at the discretion of the Board of Trustees. Not all Funds and Share classes may be available. Please consult your financial professional. Click to enlarge

Investment environment

Emerging market stocks rose amid signs of relatively stable global economic growth. Moderating inflation raised hopes for interest rate cuts by developed market central banks, which would be favorable for the emerging markets. Elections results weighed on equity performance in Mexico, where the strong showing of the left-wing Morena party led to a decline in the peso. Stocks in Taiwan, India, and China outperformed the broader index.

Portfolio review

Relative performance was hindered by our investments in Mexico, where stocks sold off in the aftermath of the June general election. While the victory of president-elect Claudia Sheinbaum was not unexpected, the market was surprised by the overall strong showing of her Morena party. This outcome may give Sheinbaum the power to change Mexico's constitution and fiscal trajectory. The resulting equity market sell-off negatively impacted several of our investments, including financial services company Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCQX:GBOOY) and retailer Wal-Mart de Mexico (OTCQX:WMMVY). We have long been overweight in Mexico, which we have viewed as a major beneficiary of the diversification of supply chains and the nearshoring of manufacturing capacity. However, these election results have raised our concerns over the country's policy direction, leading us to substantially reduce our weighting. We sold our position in Grupo Financiero Banorte. We have retained our position in Wal-Mart de Mexico given its strong e-commerce business, but we will carefully monitor developments that may affect its performance.

Stock selection in India aided relative performance. Bharti Airtel, a top contributor, is one of two major carriers that controls around 80% of India's telecommunications market. India has some of the lowest-priced data plans in the world, following several years of aggressive pricing by Bharti Airtel's chief rival, Jio. We believe data plan prices could rise and move closer to global norms, especially as the Indian telecommunications market has become more consolidated. Bharti Airtel is also expecting more customers to migrate to larger, higher-priced data plans that would further benefit its revenue growth. We remain constructive on the company's prospects and on the outlook for India overall, especially now that the country's general election is behind us. President Modi won reelection, if not with a supermajority, and we expect his pro-growth agenda to remain generally on track.

Stock selection in South Korea also lifted relative performance, aided by a new investment in Techwing (OTCPK:TCHWF). This technology company produces testing equipment used in semiconductor production, and it is the dominant player with an 80% market share in its core business. Techwing has seen very strong demand for its products, as chipmakers have geared up to produce the advanced components needed for AI. We are especially excited about Techwing's new cube prober product, which can help semiconductor manufacturers more accurately and thoroughly test yield rates on their high-bandwidth memory chips. We believe this difficult-to-replicate technology will further support Techwing's competitive positioning.

Manager outlook

We have welcomed signs of relatively stable economic growth and moderating inflation, which could provide a favorable investment environment across many countries. At the same time, we continue to monitor an increasingly complex geopolitical environment, even if some of the election-related uncertainty we warned of earlier in the year has started to dissipate. With the notable exemption of Mexico, where we substantially reduced our investment exposure, most of these election results have not dramatically changed our investment theses. However, we will closely watch cabinet appointments and statements from new government officials, and we believe that by year-end we will have more clarity on the direction of economic growth, trade policy, and regulation in the markets where we invest.

Beyond this uncertainty, we have continued to see many positive developments that support investing in the emerging markets. These include the rearchitecting of global supply chains, which we believe will provide a long-term structural tailwind for GDP growth in countries such as Mexico, India, Vietnam, and Indonesia. We are also seeking opportunities to capitalize on rising incomes and an expanding middle class in many emerging markets, especially in India where we are finally seeing the consumer spending recover from a difficult COVID experience. We are also excited about an explosion of entrepreneur-led innovation in the emerging markets, supported by highly digitally connected economies, high levels of STEM education, and strong government and regulatory policy support. From a corporate governance standpoint, we have been encouraged by developments such as South Korea's "Value Up" program, which aims to increase shareholder value for a broad range of investors.

This increased focus on corporate governance has garnered broad-based support in South Korea, and we have sought to capitalize by investing in companies that have already demonstrated a commitment to their shareholders. As we look for opportunities to capitalize on these broad-based opportunities, we continue to adhere to our three-lens approach that looks for high-quality companies, with strong governance structures, in favorable countries. We believe this approach could lead to positive long-term outcomes for our investors.

Portfolio

Top Contributors (%) Average Weight Relative Contribution Top Detractors (%) Average Weight Relative Contribution Techwing Inc 0.47 0.37 Grupo Financiero Banort 1.83 -0.77 Bharti Airtel Ltd 2.92 0.31 3R PETROLEUM OLEO E GAS SA 1.75 -0.58 Hdfc Bank Ltd (HDB) 3.53 0.27 Wal-Mart De Mexico Sab 2.49 -0.52 Eicher Motors 1.88 0.23 Lwsa S/A 0.91 -0.51 Accton Technology Corp 1.62 0.23 H World Group Ltd (HTHT) 2.00 -0.39 Click to enlarge

The holdings identified in this table, in compliance with Janus Henderson policy, do not represent all of the securities purchased, held or sold during the period. To obtain a list showing every holding as a percentage of the portfolio at the end of the most recent publicly available disclosure period, contact 800.668.0434 or visit Products - US Advisor. Relative contribution reflects how the portfolio's holdings impacted return relative to the benchmark. Cash and securities not held in the portfolio are not shown. Click to enlarge

Top Holdings (%) Fund Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (tms) 9.78 Samsung Electronics Co Ltd (OTCPK:SSNLF) 8.92 Bharti Airtel Ltd 3.19 Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTCPK:TCEHY) 3.14 HDFC Bank Ltd 2.96 AIA Group Ltd (OTCPK:AAGIY) 2.57 BYD Co Ltd (OTCPK:BYDDF) 2.47 ICICI Bank Ltd (IBN) 2.43 Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd (ADR) (YMM) 2.41 HDFC Life Insurance Co Ltd 2.28 Total 40.15 Click to enlarge

Definitions Monetary Policy refers to the policies of a central bank, aimed at influencing the level of inflation and growth in an economy. It includes controlling interest rates and the supply of money. Diversification neither assures a profit nor eliminates the risk of experiencing investment losses. Please consider the charges, risks, expenses and investment objectives carefully before investing. For a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this and other information, please call Janus Henderson at 800.668.0434 or download the file from Products - US Advisor. Read it carefully before you invest or send money. Performance for Class A, I and T Shares that includes periods prior to 6/5/17 reflects the performance of one or more share classes of a predecessor fund, adjusted, where applicable and permitted, for differing fees and expenses. See the Fund's prospectus for further details. Returns include reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. Discussion is based on the performance of Class I Shares. The opinions are as of 06/30/24, are subject to change and may not reflect the views of others in the organization. Janus Henderson may have a business relationship with certain entities discussed. The comments should not be construed as a recommendation of individual holdings or market sectors, but as an illustration of broader themes. Holdings are subject to change without notice. For equity portfolios, relative contribution compares the performance of a security in the portfolio to the benchmark's total return, factoring in the difference in weight of that security in the benchmark. Returns are calculated using daily returns and previous day ending weights rolled up by ticker, gross of advisory fees, may exclude certain derivatives and does not represent actual performance. There is no assurance the stated objective(s) will be met. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal and fluctuation of value. Foreign securities are subject to additional risks including currency fluctuations, political and economic uncertainty, increased volatility, lower liquidity and differing financial and information reporting standards, all of which are magnified in emerging markets. Derivatives can be more volatile and sensitive to economic or market changes than other investments, which could result in losses exceeding the original investment and magnified by leverage. Concentrated investments in a single sector, industry or region will be more susceptible to factors affecting that group and may be more volatile than less concentrated investments or the market as a whole. Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") factors are integrated into the investment process by focusing on those ESG factors considered most likely to have a material impact on the financial performance of the issuers. ESG factors are one of many considerations in the investment decision-making process and may not be determinative in deciding to include or exclude an investment. MSCI Emerging Markets Index℠ reflects the equity market performance of emerging markets. Index performance does not reflect the expenses of managing a portfolio as an index is unmanaged and not available for direct investment. Mutual funds distributed by Janus Henderson Distributors US LLC. Janus Henderson is a trademark of Janus Henderson Group plc or one of its subsidiaries. © Janus Henderson Group plc. Click to enlarge

