e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) has been one of the top momentum stocks of 2023 with strong revenue growth from its digital first strategy. I wrote on ELF in December 2022, with the stock at just $54. The environment
e.l.f. Beauty: Time Has Come To Buy The Dip On Overdone Selloff
Summary
- e.l.f. Beauty has been a top momentum stock in 2023, driven by strong revenue growth from its digital-first strategy and appeal to Gen Z and Alpha consumers.
- Despite exceptional Q1 results, a tepid Q2 guide has puzzled investors, creating a buying opportunity with significant medium-term upside potential.
- International expansion, currently at 91% sales growth, offers a long runway for outsized growth, with plans to increase international sales share significantly over the next decade.
- ELF's cosmetics segment is growing robustly, with significant market share gains, and its expansion into high-end retailers like Sephora in Mexico positions it for further success.
