Monolithic Power: Solid Alpha Generation, But Reduced Incentive At These Lofty Levels
Summary
- MPWR is on course to outperform the benchmark index by 2X for the second consecutive year.
- MPWR has been taking share and this looks set to continue even through FY24 with expected topline growth of 20% vs the industry growth figure of 13%.
- MPWR's compact-sized power management solutions will drive a lot of benefits for AI power system designers.
- Despite impressive growth, MPWR's current valuation appears stretched, with a forward P/E over 50x and 2-year earnings growth potential of only 22%.
- Institutional investors have reduced their stakes, and management has not meaningfully ramped up share buybacks despite maintaining record levels of cash on its balance sheet.
- The risk-reward on the charts look unappealing.
