Medical Properties Trust: Epic Short Squeeze Unfolding

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
Investing Group Leader
(10min)

Summary

  • Medical Properties Trust is at the forefront of a significant short squeeze due to a proposed settlement with its largest tenant, Steward Health Care System.
  • The settlement involves transferring 23 hospitals back to Medical Properties Trust, with new operators generating $160 million in annualized cash rental payments by 2026.
  • The agreement alleviates insolvency fears and stabilizes cash flow, but rent payments won't start until 2025, reaching full stabilization by Q4 2026.
  • Despite dividend cuts, the current 5.8% yield is likely now sustainable, and the resolution with Steward is short-term bullish, prompting shorts to cover.
  • What kind of investor/trader are you?

CEO Influence Business Agreements and Employee Dismissals workforce labor businessman hand background. Tyrant and corruption concept.

Shutter2U/iStock via Getty Images

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) is an embattled real estate investment trust that we have traded long and short. This name is not for the faint of heart. It has been a dog of a stock

Pay yourself dividends with outsized returns

Get more with our playbook to significantly grow your wealth at our one-stop shop.

Our prices go up October 1st, so beat the hike. Plus the next 3 members can save with our Fall Special, which is 75% of savings versus the $1,668 some members pay, which will end this week. Get direct access to our fund traders today.

We invite you to try us out, with a money back guarantee if you are not satisfied (you will be). You won't be disappointed when the gains roll in. Come take the next step. START WINNING!

This article was written by

Quad 7 Capital profile picture
Quad 7 Capital
41.96K Followers

The Pioneer Of Seeking Alpha's BAD BEAT Investing, Quad 7 Capital is a team of 7 analysts with a wide range of experience sharing investment opportunities for nearly 12 years. They are best known for their February 2020 call to sell everything & go short, & have been on average 95% long 5% short since May 2020. The broader company has expertise in business, policy, economics, mathematics, game theory, & the sciences. They share both long & short trades & invest personally in equities they discuss within their investing group BAD BEAT Investing, focused on short- & medium-term investments, income generation, special-situations, & momentum trades. Rather than just give you trades, they focus on teaching investors to become proficient traders through their playbook. Their goal is to save you time by providing in depth, high-quality research, with crystal clear entry and exit targets. They have a proven track record of success.

Benefits of BAD BEAT Investing include: Learning how to understand the pinball nature of markets, executing well-researched written trade ideas each week, use of 4 chat rooms, receive daily complimentary key analyst upgrade/downgrade summaries, learning basic options trading, & extensive trading tools. If you would like to learn more, click the link above!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in MPW over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MPW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EPS
PE
Div Rate
Yield
Short Interest
Market Cap
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on MPW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MPW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News