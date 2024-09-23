Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE: MPW ) is an embattled real estate investment trust that we have traded long and short. This name is not for the faint of heart. It has been a dog of a stock

Pay yourself dividends with outsized returns

Get more with our playbook to significantly grow your wealth at our one-stop shop.

Our prices go up October 1st, so beat the hike. Plus the next 3 members can save with our Fall Special, which is 75% of savings versus the $1,668 some members pay, which will end this week. Get direct access to our fund traders today.

We invite you to try us out, with a money back guarantee if you are not satisfied (you will be). You won't be disappointed when the gains roll in. Come take the next step. START WINNING!