Janus Henderson Forty Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Forty Fund Performance - USD (%) (as of 06/30/24)

Cumulative Annualized Returns 2Q24 YTD 1 Yr 3 Yr 5 Yr 10 Yr Since Inception (05/01/97) Class I Shares (MUTF:JCAPX) 5.75 19.29 31.64 5.90 16.08 15.65 12.53 Class T Shares (MUTF:JACTX) 5.71 19.19 31.45 5.73 15.90 15.46 12.35 Class N Shares (MUTF:JFRNX) 5.76 19.34 31.75 5.98 16.16 15.73 12.44 Class A Shares (MUTF:JDCAX) @ NAV 5.69 19.16 31.31 5.64 15.79 15.31 12.33 Class A Shares @ MOP -0.39 12.31 23.76 3.57 14.43 14.63 12.09 Russell 1000® Growth Index 8.33 20.70 33.48 11.28 19.34 16.33 10.00 S&P 500® Index 4.28 15.29 24.56 10.01 15.04 12.86 9.33 Click to enlarge

Returns quoted are past performance and do not guarantee future results; current performance may be lower or higher. Investment returns and principal value will vary; there may be a gain or loss when shares are sold. For the most recent month-end performance call 800.668.0434 or visit Products - US Advisor. Maximum Offering Price (MOP) returns include the maximum sales charge of 5.75%. Net Asset Value (NAV) returns exclude this charge, which would have reduced returns. High absolute short-term performance is not typical and may not be achieved in the future. Such results should not be the sole basis for evaluating material facts in making an investment decision.

Investment environment

Following a very strong first quarter, the Russell 1000 Growth Index continued gains in the second quarter. Inflation moderated but remained above central bank target levels. This led to uncertainty over the timing of potential Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cuts. However, the 10-year Treasury bond (US10Y) yield retreated off April highs as investors grew more hopeful that slower economic growth and easing core inflation could lead the Fed to cut interest rates in the coming months. The market advance was relatively narrow, driven by mega-cap technology stocks with artificial intelligence exposure. That said, first-quarter earnings and guidance for the second quarter were broadly solid and supportive of market gains. While economic news was generally positive, there were signs that higher living costs were putting a strain on consumer spending.

Portfolio review

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM), a top contributor to relative performance, is the world's largest foundry manufacturer of semiconductors. TSMC controls over 60% of its global market and is a major fabricator of graphics processing units (GPUs) - including Nvidia's - that are integral to the AI buildout. The stock rose on TSMC's increased revenue outlook as demand soared for Nvidia's H100 and B100 GPUs. We believe TSMC has a long runway of growth, supported by its technology leadership in manufacturing and packaging, and we are constructive on the company's opportunity to optimize pricing.

Howmet Aerospace (HWM), a manufacturer of specialized aircraft components, was another top contributor to relative performance. The stock experienced a notable performance boost after beating first-quarter earnings expectations and raising full-year guidance. The company benefited from a resurgence in air travel, pushing commercial aerospace sales up by 23%. Despite the potential sales impact from Boeing's 737 MAX production challenges, the extended operation of existing airline fleets could lead to heightened demand for spare parts, offsetting concerns.

Real estate analytics company CoStar (CSGP) detracted from performance. Higher interest rates have created headwinds for the company's core commercial real estate market. A lack of growth in its brokerage customer base has led to lower demand for CoStar's products in the near term. Further, the company has significantly invested in growing its residential segment with various offerings, but this pivot has recently reduced profitability amid a slowdown in that area.

Workday (WDAY), another detractor, develops and sells subscription- based enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. The stock declined after the company reduced full-year guidance for subscription revenue growth. The company closed fewer deals than expected in the first quarter, while its revenues per deal declined as corporate customers reduced headcount. On a positive note, Workday reported better-than-anticipated margins in the first quarter and announced plans to launch an AI-powered marketplace. Going forward, we will continue to monitor the challenging software spending environment stemming from a shift in IT budget spending toward AI.

Manager outlook

At the year's midpoint, U.S. equity returns have shown strength, bolstered by optimism around AI, declining inflation, healthy employment, and less hawkish commentary from the Fed. Furthermore, infrastructure investment, including both AI-related data center projects and government-funded initiatives, is fueling economic growth, with non-residential construction demand remaining particularly strong.

While recognizing these reasons for optimism, we continue to approach the market with a balanced perspective and are monitoring for signs of an economic or consumer slowdown. Consumer spending remains fairly healthy, but we are starting to see pockets of normalization, predominantly in lower-income segments. We are closely watching the employment market for signs of weakening, but for now, unemployment levels remain below historical averages, and year-over-year wage growth still exceeds inflation levels.

Market returns continue to be driven by the largest constituents. The second quarter represented the third- largest quarterly outperformance differential between the market-cap-weighted and the equal-weighted S&P 500 Index (SP500, SPX) since 1989.1 Combined with similar results in the first quarter, market concentration has increased so far in 2024. In the Russell 1000 Growth Index, about 60% of the index weight is now concentrated in the nine largest companies and about 75% in the top 25. While we continue to own many of these large stocks, we are increasingly finding attractive investment ideas outside of the largest names in the index. We believe a less top-heavy portfolio could benefit relative performance if we see a broadening market.

While we continue to monitor macroeconomic and market trends, our primary focus remains on evaluating companies' business models as bottom-up fundamental investors. We look for competitively advantaged companies in healthy, growing end markets that have the ability to thrive regardless of the economic backdrop.

Portfolio

Top Contributors (%) Average Weight Relative Contribution Top Detractors (%) Average Weight Relative Contribution Taiwan Semiconductor 0.90 0.17 Costar Group Inc 2.19 -0.77 Oracle Corp 2.38 0.13 Apple Inc 4.84 -0.74 Nvidia Corp 8.71 0.11 Mastercard Inc 5.35 -0.69 Freeport-Mcmoran Cop 0.40 0.10 Workday Inc 2.28 -0.62 Howmet Aerospace Inc 2.06 0.09 Lvmh Moet Hennessy Vuit 1.73 -0.42 Click to enlarge

The holdings identified in this table, in compliance with Janus Henderson policy, do not represent all of the securities purchased, held or sold during the period. To obtain a list showing every holding as a percentage of the portfolio at the end of the most recent publicly available disclosure period, contact 800.668.0434 or visit Products - US Advisor. Relative contribution reflects how the portfolio's holdings impacted return relative to the benchmark. Cash and securities not held in the portfolio are not shown. Click to enlarge

Top Holdings (%) Fund Microsoft Corp (MSFT) 11.46 Nvidia Corp 8.39 Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) 6.70 Apple Inc (AAPL) 5.95 Meta Platforms Inc (META) 5.62 Mastercard Inc (MA) 4.94 Alphabet Inc (GOOG,GOOGL) 4.28 Eli Lilly & Co (LLY) 3.06 ASML Holding NV (ASML) 3.00 Booking Holdings Inc (BKNG) 3.00 Total 56.40 Click to enlarge

Definitions 10-Year Treasury Yield is the interest rate on U.S. Treasury bonds that will mature 10 years from the date of purchase. 1 Source: Bloomberg, July 1, 2024. Please consider the charges, risks, expenses and investment objectives carefully before investing. For a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this and other information, please call Janus Henderson at 800.668.0434 or download the file from Products - US Advisor. Read it carefully before you invest or send money. Performance for Class A, I and T Shares that includes periods prior to 7/6/09 reflects the performance of one or more share classes of the Fund or a predecessor fund, adjusted, where applicable and permitted, for differing fees and expenses. See the Fund's prospectus for further details. Performance for Class N Shares that includes periods prior to 5/31/12 reflects the performance of one or more share classes of the Fund or a predecessor fund. See the Fund's prospectus for further details. Returns include reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. Discussion is based on the performance of Class I Shares. This Fund has a performance-based management fee that may adjust up or down based on the Fund's performance. The opinions are as of 06/30/24, are subject to change and may not reflect the views of others in the organization. Janus Henderson may have a business relationship with certain entities discussed. The comments should not be construed as a recommendation of individual holdings or market sectors, but as an illustration of broader themes. Holdings are subject to change without notice. For equity portfolios, relative contribution compares the performance of a security in the portfolio to the benchmark's total return, factoring in the difference in weight of that security in the benchmark. Returns are calculated using daily returns and previous day ending weights rolled up by ticker, gross of advisory fees, may exclude certain derivatives and does not represent actual performance. There is no assurance the stated objective(s) will be met. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal and fluctuation of value. Growth stocks are subject to increased risk of loss and price volatility and may not realize their perceived growth potential. Funds classified as "nondiversified" can take larger positions in a smaller number of issuers than "diversified" funds, which could lead to greater volatility. Russell 1000® Growth Index reflects the performance of U.S. large-cap equities with higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth values. S&P 500® Index reflects U.S. large-cap equity performance and represents broad U.S. equity market performance. Index performance does not reflect the expenses of managing a portfolio as an index is unmanaged and not available for direct investment. Mutual funds distributed by Janus Henderson Distributors US LLC. Janus Henderson is a trademark of Janus Henderson Group plc or one of its subsidiaries. © Janus Henderson Group plc. Click to enlarge

