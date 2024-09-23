Oxford Biomedica plc (OXBDF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCPK:OXBDF) Q2 2024 Earnings Conference Call September 23, 2024 8:00 AM ET

Frank Mathias - Chief Executive Officer

Frank Mathias

Here we are seeing a strong momentum in all areas of OXB.

Indeed, the first-half of 2024 has been a period focused on continuing to deliver on our pure place CDMO Growth Strategy, which was put in place shortly after I joined OXB in March 2023. We have indeed made significant progress in further integrating our global operations to better serve our clients and realize synergies. Under the one OXB strategy, we have now moved to a multi-vector, multi-site model to improve operational efficiency, while offering our clients greater flexibility and accelerated project timelines to help them to bring their life-changing therapies to the market as quickly as possible.

As part of the program of 21 OXB work streams, I'm very pleased to confirm that we have now successfully transferred our lentiviral vector capabilities to our Bedford site near Boston in the U.S. and we are also beginning to transfer our lenti vector platform technology to France. Since the beginning of the year I have been delighted with the commercial momentum we have seen. We have continued to experience very strong demand for our CDMO services and seen a significant increase in the number of commercial opportunities. This is reflected in the quality of the programs we are working on and the number of late-stage programs in our portfolio. We have onboarded new clients across all major viral vector types, including, important to mention here, seven early stage