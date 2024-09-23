Janus Henderson Global Adaptive Capital Appreciation Managed Account Q2 2024 Commentary

Global Adaptive Capital Appreciation Managed Account Performance - USD (%) (as of 06/30/24)
|
Cumulative
|
Annualized
|
Returns
|
2Q24
|
YTD
|
1 Yr
|
3 Yr
|
5 Yr
|
10 Yr
|
Since Inception (01/01/16)
|
Composite (gross)
|
1.29
|
7.28
|
13.98
|
2.21
|
6.07
|
-
|
6.09
|
Composite (NET)
|
0.55
|
5.72
|
10.69
|
-0.77
|
2.98
|
-
|
3.00
|
60% MSCI ACWI / 40% Bloomberg Glb Agg 3-5 Yr Index
|
1.60
|
5.83
|
12.51
|
2.00
|
6.21
|
-
|
6.69
|
Investment environment
Global market performance was mixed as investors weighed signs of moderating inflation against increased economic and geopolitical uncertainty. The European Central Bank cut rates by 25 basis points in June, while the Federal Reserve (Fed) and Bank of England left rates unchanged. U.S. stocks were strong positive performers, as excitement around artificial intelligence drove a narrow rally led by large-cap equities. Non-U.S. equities lagged U.S. shares. U.S. bonds rose moderately on hopes for Fed rate cuts in the second half of the year. Fixed-income investments declined outside of the U.S., reflecting divergence in monetary policies. Political uncertainty also raised risk premiums.
Portfolio review
The portfolio held an overweight position in U.S. equities.
Part of that overweight was in small-cap stocks, which have appeared attractive based on forward-looking tail risk estimates derived from option market prices. This exposure detracted from relative performance amid an uneven equity market rally. An overweight allocation to international equities also hindered relative performance.
Fixed-income investments contributed to relative performance. This was largely due to a significant underweight in international bonds, which declined over the period. The portfolio averaged a moderate underweight in U.S. fixed income, and this allocation was also a slight positive contributor to relative performance.
The portfolio's equity and fixed-income exposures during the period averaged 80.21% and 17.34%, respectively.
Manager outlook
Inflation largely remains higher than 2.0% target levels in many countries, but the recent disinflationary trend shows that monetary policy is yielding its desired effects (helped by supply issues resolving). And it is doing so without crippling growth, thus keeping the "soft to no landing" thesis intact.
Central bank success in fighting inflation has been nothing but remarkable given that history is fraught with examples of policy errors, which today have been avoided with adept scrutiny and data-driven responses. Normalization of monetary policy is likely sooner rather than later.
Consistent with the macro backdrop, we estimate the expected risk profile for global equities - based on the market prices of equity options - to be skewed more positively than average levels. But, this attractiveness has fallen from the highs of earlier this year. We believe the road ahead may not be as significantly rewarding, but it is still rewarding. Further support of equity attractiveness is that downside risks remain muted. We see greater attractiveness to non-U.S. markets compared to U.S. stocks. In our view, fixed-income and commodity attractiveness is greater than average as well. Overall, across asset classes, attractiveness abounds, reflecting a "soft landing" narrative, but not one void of risk.
While recession and inflation risks have subsided, a newfound risk - political uncertainty - has quickly emerged. It has rapidly accelerated in the U.S. as the election season serves up a series of meaningful developments. Similarly, across the Atlantic, political risk is front and center. The "snap" election in France has led to gridlock with neither the left nor right securing a majority. Both European equities and bond markets have been dragged down over fiscal policy concerns. Importantly, corporate Europe does not have the strong AI tailwind that the U.S. enjoys.
According to academic research, the political risk premium is one of the most attractive risk premiums to bear. In our view, the reward embedded in the premium can be high once uncertainty dissipates. The options market currently shares this view. This is most clearly seen in the asymmetric pricing of risk on French assets, where political uncertainty is arguably the greatest.
As the busy global election season continues to unfold and the effects of restrictive monetary policy are further felt on economic growth, we will vigilantly monitor the myriad risks present in the market and be prepared to adjust our relatively sanguine outlook for major asset classes accordingly.
Representative Portfolio
|
Top Holdings (%)
|
Acct
|
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
|
23.12
|
Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (QQQ)
|
19.50
|
Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)
|
9.31
|
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)
|
7.83
|
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
|
6.43
|
Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (VPL)
|
6.20
|
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM)
|
5.16
|
Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI)
|
5.16
|
Vanguard FTSE All World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (VSS)
|
4.62
|
Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA)
|
2.56
|
Total
|
89.89
|
Definitions
Monetary Policy refers to the policies of a central bank, aimed at influencing the level of inflation and growth in an economy. It includes controlling interest rates and the supply of money. Expected tail gains ('ETG') and expected tail losses ('ETL') are forward-looking signals based on options market prices aimed at measuring the likelihood of an underlying asset's returns falling along the ends of their statistical distribution.
Basis point ('BP') equals 1/100 of a percentage point. 1 bp = 0.01%, 100 bps = 1%.
Global Adaptive Capital Appreciation Managed Account Composite, benchmarked to the 60% MSCI ACWI Net / 40% Bloomberg Glb Agg 3-5 Year Index, includes portfolios that seek total return by dynamically allocating exposure to global equities with the goal of actively managing the realized annual drawdown to be no greater than 20%. Portfolios invest in ETFs to gain the desired exposures and may have up to 100% exposure in cash or fixed income securities depending on market conditions. Prior to March 1, 2017 returns for the composite are for the Global Adaptive Capital Appreciation Composite, whose portfolios invest in common and preferred stocks, ETFs and derivatives to gain the desired exposures. The composite was created in March 2017.
Information relating to portfolio holdings is based on the representative account in the composite, which reflects the typical portfolio management style of the investment strategy. Other accounts in the strategy may vary due to asset size, client guidelines and other factors.
60% MSCI ACWI / 40% Bloomberg Glb Agg 3-5 Yr Index is an internally-calculated, hypothetical combination of total returns from the MSCI All Country World Index℠ Net (60%) and the Bloomberg Global Aggregate 3-5 Yr Index (40%).
