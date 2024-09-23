S&P 500 Hits New Record High As China's Economic Outlook Boosted By Fed Rate Cut

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
3.02K Followers
(16min)

Summary

  • The evidence suggests investors had more than fully absorbed the Fed would be cutting rates by that amount.
  • We can use the trading for S&P 500 futures to identify when the previous perspective of investors was superseded.
  • The PBOC did not cut its own interest rates, although that doesn't rule out such an action in the future or other options for China's government to support its struggling economy.

Currency and Exchange Stock Chart for Finance and Economy Display

cemagraphics

The S&P 500 (SPX) had a banner week. After falling on Wednesday, 18 September 2024 just hours after the U.S. Federal Reserve acted to cut interest rates by a surprising half percent, the index went on to close at a new

This article was written by

Ironman at Political Calculations profile picture
Ironman at Political Calculations
3.02K Followers
Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

Recommended For You

About SPX Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPX

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News